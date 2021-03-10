Crumb Share Video for New Song “Trophy”: Watch

The Brooklyn-based psychedelic rock band Crumb—the quartet of Lila Ramani, Bri Aronow, Jesse Brotter, and Jonathan Gilad—have returned with a new song. “Trophy” arrives with a new music video directed by Haoyan of America and featuring animations by Truba Animation. Watch it below.

The new song and video are the first taste of new music from Crumb since the release of their 2019 album Jinx. Read Pitchfork’s 2019 Rising interview with the band, “Crumb’s Psychedelic Rock Is Eerie, Disorienting, Trippy—Just Don’t Call It Chill.”