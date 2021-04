CupcakKe has shared a music video for her new song “Mosh Pit.” Check out the Chicago rapper’s latest below.

CupcakKe has issued a number of singles over the past year. Her most recent track “Mickey” landed one week ago. Prior to that track, CupcakKe released “Lawd Jesus,” “Lemon Pepper,” “Discounts,” “Elephant,” and more. Her last studio album was 2018’s Eden, which followed Ephorize (also released that year).

