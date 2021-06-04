Cynthia Erivo Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Singer, songwriter, and actress Cynthia Erivo has announced her debut album: Ch. 1 vs. 1 arrives September 17 via Verve. Today, Erivo shares lead single “The Good,” along with a music video directed by Mollie Mills. The clip was inspired by Black queer love, intimacy, and breakups. Watch it below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

“I wanted to normalize seeing Black women in a relationship on screen, because often it’s really fetishistic,” Erivo said of “The Good” music video in a press release. Erivo describes the track, which she co-wrote, as a “joyful breakup song.”

Ch. 1 vs. 1 was written and recorded over the last two years. It features co-writing and production from Jamie Hartman, Sean Douglas, Kaveh Rasteghar, Shakka Phillip, Harold Lilly, and Jack Splash, among others. The album is executive produced by Will Wells. “In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music,” Erivo said. “That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

Cynthia Erivo recently portrayed Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s TV series Genius: Aretha. At the 2020 Academy Awards, she performed “Stand Up” from the film Harriet. She was also nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the picture.

Cynthia Erivo: Ch. 1 vs. 1

Ch. 1 vs. 1:

01 What in the World

02 Alive

03 Hero

04 The Good

05 Day Off

06 A Window

07 I Might Be in Love With You

08 Sweet Sarah

09 Tears

10 You’re Not Here

11 Glowing Up

12 Mama