DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology Statement to LGBTQ+ Community

On August 2, DaBaby posted a statement on Instagram apologizing for the homophobic remarks he made at Rolling Loud Miami last month. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” DaBaby wrote in the post (viewed by Pitchfork). Now, the statement has been removed from his account, as Vulture points out (and Pitchfork can confirm). Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for DaBaby for comment.

DaBaby issued the August 2 apology following his removal from a number of festivals. The day prior, Lollapalooza announced that DaBaby would no longer perform at the festival, and that his headlining slot would be filled by Young Thug. Governors Ball followed suit shortly after, removing DaBaby from the lineup. He was also pulled from November’s Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Music Midtown, and September’s iHeartRadio Music Festival.

DaBaby made the offensive comments on July 25 while performing at Rolling Loud. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said, addressing the crowd. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!” After widespread criticism, the rapper said that his gay fans aren’t “nasty gay n—-as” or “junkies.”

Following the incident, DaBaby released the music video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” during which he held a sign that read “AIDS.” The clip ended with the message: “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

Billboard recently published a report outlining a decrease in radio play for Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” remix following the controversy. Lipa spoke out against DaBaby shortly after his Rolling Loud comments started to circulate online. “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote in an Instagram story (viewed by Pitchfork). “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.” Elton John, Demi Lovato, and Madonna also criticized the rapper for his comments on social media.