DaBaby Releases Statement in Wake of Multiple Festival Appearance Cancellations

In recent days, both Lollapalooza and Governors Ball announced that previously scheduled performer DaBaby would no longer play the festivals, alluding to homophobic remarks made during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. In addition, the rapper is no longer scheduled to perform at November’s Day N Vegas. Now, DaBaby has released a new statement apologizing for his remarks. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” DaBaby wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

At Rolling Loud, DaBaby said to the audience, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.” He also said, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

After DaBaby’s comments, Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on her remixed version of “Levitating,” addressed the topic in an Instagram Story. “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Elton John referred to DaBaby’s comments as “HIV mistruths,” adding in a tweet, “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.” Madonna and Demi Lovato were among others condeming DaBaby’s statements.

DaBaby eventually said that his gay fans aren’t “nasty gay n—-as” or “junkies.” He also released a a song and video titled “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” seemingly making reference to his Rolling Loud remarks. (At one point in the video, the rapper holds up a sign that says “AIDS.”) The visual ends with “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate” spelled out in rainbow lettering. It continues: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”