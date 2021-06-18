DaBaby Shares Video for New Song “Ball If I Want To”: Watch

DaBaby has released his second solo single of 2021. “Ball If I Want To” was produced D.A. Got That Dope, and it arrives with a DaBaby-directed music video shot on a high school campus. The goofy clip features a cheer squad, a giant baby mascot, and more. Check it out below.

DaBaby’s prior solo track “Masterpiece” came out back in January. Later that month he hopped on BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” remix alongside City Girls.

DaBaby released his most recent studio album Blame It on Baby in 2020. The previous year he dropped two albums: Baby on Baby, followed by KIRK.

