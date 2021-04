DāM-FunK has a new instrumental project on the way, a six-song album titled Architecture III. It’s out digitally April 23 via his Glydezone imprint. Listen to “Grow” from the record below.

Architecture III is the first new DāM-FunK music since 2019’s STFU II EP, although he more recently released Private Life III under his Garrett moniker in December. DāM-FunK previously released Architecture in 2016 and Architecture II in 2018.