Damon Albarn Details New Album, Shares Song: Listen

As promised, Damon Albarn has revealed the details of his new album: The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is out November 12 via Transgressive. Hear the title song below.

Albarn first announced The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows back in 2019; it was intended as an orchestral piece. As the pandemic led him to cancel his tour in support of the project, he debuted music from The Nearer the Fountain during a Boiler Room livestream. “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist,” Albarn now said in a statement.

Damon Albarn released his only previous solo record, Everyday Robots, in 2014.

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows:

01 The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

02 The Cormorant

03 Royal Morning Blue

04 Combustion

05 Daft Wader

06 Darkness to Light

07 Esja

08 The Tower of Montevideo

09 Giraffe Trumpet Sea

10 Polaris

11 Particles