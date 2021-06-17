Damon & Naomi Announce Concert Stream of New Material

Damon & Naomi have announced a forthcoming streaming performance, which they recorded at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Plummer Hall in Massachusetts. It’s set to broadcast on Wednesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern, and will feature all new material from the duo. Tickets are free with a reservation, and optional donations go to the museum. See more details below.

The duo’s most recent record together was 2015’s Fortune. Their next album is titled A Sky Record, according to an announcement from the museum. In more recent years, Damon Krukowski has published two books, while Naomi Yang’s work has included videos for Waxahatchee (“La Loose”), Lee Ranaldo (“New Thing”), and Steve Gunn (“Vagabond”). Krukowski has also joined the steering committee of the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, working closely with its Justice at Spotify campaign.