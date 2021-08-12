Danny Elfman Enlists Trent Reznor for New Version of “True”: Watch the Video

Danny Elfman has enlisted the talents of Trent Reznor for a new version of his single “True.” The original version of the track appeared on Elfman’s new album Big Mess. The reworked song also arrives with a new video directed by Aron Johnson. Watch it below.

“This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman said in a statement. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.”