Danny Elfman Shares Death Grips Remix of “Kick Me”: Listen

Iconic composer Danny Elfman has released a Death Grips remix of his latest single “Kick Me.” The track was reimagined by Death Grips’ Zach Hill. Check it out below, and scroll down for the original song.

“I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman said in a press release. The original “Kick Me,” released on March 11, features vocals, guitars, and synths by Elfman, drums by Josh Freese, guitars by Warren Fitzgerald, bass by Stu Brooks, percussion by Sidney Hopson, Joe Martone, and strings by the Lyris Quartet.

Last year, Elfman released “Happy,” marking his first solo track in 36 years. Read about Elfman’s score for Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman in “The 50 Best Movie Scores of All Time.”