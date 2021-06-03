Daughters’ Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall has announced his debut solo album. It’s called House of Lull . House of When, and it arrives July 23 via Sargent House. The announcement comes with the release of a new single, “Hounds in the Abyss.” Below, check out the stark, black and white visual for the song, directed by Jeremy W., as well as the album artwork and tracklist.

For the album, Marshall recruited producer Seth Manchester, who produced Daughters’ 2018 album You Won’t Get What You Want. They recorded at Manchester’s Machines With Magnets studio in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, with assistance from musicians including Daughters drummer Jon Syverson, Kristin Hayter (aka Lingua Ignota), and Evan Patterson of Jayle Jayle. Last year, Marshall released the track “Nature in Three Movements,” which does not appear on the album.

Alexis Marshall: House of Lull . House of When

House of Lull . House of When:

01 Drink From the Oceans . Nothing Can Harm You

02 Hounds in the Abyss

03 It Just Doesn’t Feel Good Anymore

04 Youth as Religion .

05 Religion as Leader

06 No Truth in the Body

07 Open Mouth

08 They Can Lie There Forever

09 Night Coming