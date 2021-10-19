Dave Announces 2022 North American Tour

Dave has added North American dates to his tour in support of We’re All Alone in This Together. The London rapper will play shows in the United States and Canada in April and May 2022. Find Dave’s tour schedule, including stops in the United Kingdom and Ireland, below.

We’re All Alone in This Together is Dave’s second album, following his Mercury Prize–winning debut Psychodrama. Read about Dave’s single “Clash” in the Ones.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Dave: We’re All Alone in This Together North America Tour 2022

02-15 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

02-17 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

02-18 Bournemouth, England – International Centre

02-19 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

02-21 London, England – The O2

02-22 London, England – The O2

02-24 Manchester, England – AO Arena

02-25 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

02-26 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

02-27 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle

03-01 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

03-03 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

04-26 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

04-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

04-29 Chicago, IL – Metro

05-01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05-05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05-06 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05-08 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

05-10 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

05-13 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel