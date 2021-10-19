Dave Announces 2022 North American Tour

Dave has added North American dates to his tour in support of We’re All Alone in This Together. The London rapper will play shows in the United States and Canada in April and May 2022. Find Dave’s tour schedule, including stops in the United Kingdom and Ireland, below.
We’re All Alone in This Together is Dave’s second album, following his Mercury Prize–winning debut Psychodrama. Read about Dave’s single “Clash” in the Ones.
Dave:
02-15 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
02-17 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
02-18 Bournemouth, England – International Centre
02-19 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
02-21 London, England – The O2
02-22 London, England – The O2
02-24 Manchester, England – AO Arena
02-25 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
02-26 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
02-27 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena Newcastle
03-01 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
03-03 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
04-26 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
04-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
04-29 Chicago, IL – Metro
05-01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
05-05 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05-06 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05-08 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05-10 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
05-13 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel