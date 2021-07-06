Dave Announces New Album We’re All Alone in This Together

South London rapper Dave has announced his sophomore studio album. It’s called We’re All Alone in This Together, and it arrives July 23. Dave discussed the LP in a new interview with Ciaran Thapar for GQ. As Dave told Thapar, the title was inspired by something Hans Zimmer said to the rapper over Facetime. Dave also posted the album art on his Instagram account. Check it out below.

Dave’s debut LP Psychodrama came out in 2019. It landed the rapper that year’s Mercury Prize, beating out works by 1975, slowthai, black midi, Foals, Nao, Little Simz, and others. Last year, Dave teamed up with Zimmer and Sir David Attenborough for the Planet Earth: A Celebration documentary on BBC.