Dave Chappelle Raps at Ohio Music Festival After Snoop Dogg’s Set

Dave Chappelle is known for telling jokes on the mic — but the dude can drop bars as well … just take a look for yourself.

The comedian was on hand Saturday for the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium — where Snoop Dogg was one of the headliners … and where Dave actually intro’d him before he came on stage and rocked the house.



Snoop’s set was obviously awesome — but even after he left the stage … the show wasn’t quite over (despite the place looking kinda empty toward the end). Dave had a few parting words for whoever was left … including some raps of his own, which he spit live.

Check it out for yourself … Dave delivered a little speech about the state of Ohio, and how happy he was that they were welcoming Snoop with open arms. It seems like he was also doing a little tribute to hip-hop at large, ’cause he launched into a Erik B./Rakim song.



Indeed … DC rapped to ‘Paid in Full,’ this while the backing band played the beat on their instruments. It was pretty cool, and in the footage we have … you can see the remaining crowd was vibing along.