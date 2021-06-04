Dave Chappelle Releasing 8:46 on Vinyl via Third Man Records

Dave Chapelle is partnering with Third Man Records to release his performance special 8:46 on vinyl. Recorded at a socially distanced live appearance in Ohio last summer, the monologue was originally released by Netflix and was one of the most-watched YouTube videos of 2020. The limited red-black-green vinyl run will number 846 copies. A standard black vinyl pressing will also be released. It’s out October 29.

8:46 is a rumination on the murder of George Floyd. The B-side of the 12″ features poet Amir Sulaiman’s performance of “My Insides Out” and “We Must Win,” which was also recorded in Ohio. Also on the B-side is an 8-minute-and-46 second moment of silence titled “White Noise” in remembrance of Floyd and countless victims of police brutality and systemic racism.

Proceeds from vinyl sales will be donated to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC., where Chappelle attended high school. “When I was a student at Duke Ellington, the teachers instilled in me the notion of activism through art,” Chappelle said in a press release. “We need more soldiers for great causes on the stage.”

