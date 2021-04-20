Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey to Host New Podcast Together

Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, and Dave Chappelle are the hosts of a new podcast called The Midnight Miracle. The series, set to premiere in the coming weeks on the premium podcast network Luminary, is described as a “salon style” show that will give listeners an insight into their personal lives and feature “guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons.”

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a press release. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The trio edited “more than 100 hours of recorded content” for the podcast. The episodes are scheduled to trickle out over the coming months. The Midnight Miracle will also feature a soundtrack, with music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo, and other artists.

In August 2020, Talib Kweli was permanently suspended from Twitter after allegedly harassing an activist online. At the time of the suspension, Twitter issued statement that Kweli was being suspended for “repeated violations of the Twitter rules.”

