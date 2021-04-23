Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Cover X’s “Nausea”: Listen

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet have shared a cover of Los Angeles punk band X’s classic “Nausea.” Check it out below (and scroll down for X’s original).

The Grohls recorded the cover at their home studio. The song will appear in Grohl’s forthcoming documentary What Drives Us. “Nausea” originally appeared on X’s legendary debut Los Angeles, which was produced by Ray Manzarek of the Doors.

This week, Dave Grohl announced the premiere date for From Cradle to Stage, the upcoming docuseries he created with his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl. The first episode of the show airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 6.