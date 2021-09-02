David Crosby Announces If I Could Only Remember My Name 50th Anniversary Reissue

David Crosby has announced a 50th anniversary reissue of his debut solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name. It arrives on October 15 with more than a dozen previously unreleased demos and alternate takes. Listen to “Riff 1,” one of those demos, below.

Earlier this year, Crosby announced that he’d sold his entire music catalog to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, citing financial hardship from his inability to tour throughout 2020. He released his newest album, For Free, in July. The record included a guest appearance from Michael McDonald on “River Rise” and the Donald Fagen collaboration “Rodriguez for a Night.”

