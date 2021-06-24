David Crosby Shares New Song Co-Written With Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen: Listen

David Crosby has shared “Rodriguez for a Night,” a new song co-written with Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen. The track appears on Crosby’s forthcoming album For Free, which arrives July 23, just before Crosby’s 80th birthday. Listen to it below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2020, Crosby explained how the collaboration with Fagen was a long time coming. “It’s really fucking good, man,” he said at the time. “I’m so honored he gave us a set of words. I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them.”

Elsewhere on For Free—named for Crosby’s cover of the 1970 Joni Mitchell song of the same name—are songs written with Michael McDonald, singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz, and his son, musician James Raymond. Hear the cover of “For Free” below, too.