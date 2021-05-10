David Lynch Directs New Video for Donovan Song “I Am the Shaman”: Watch

David Lynch has produced a song by Donovan and directed the video, as BrooklynVegan notes. It’s called “I Am the Shaman,” and you can check it out below. The song was mixed by Lynch’s frequent collaborator Dean Hurley. According to a message from Donovan at the end of the video, the song is intended to raise money for education about Transcendental Meditation.

The new video was released today, May 10, to celebrate Donovan’s 75th birthday. In a statement, Donovan wrote, “It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said… ‘Sit at the mics with your guitar Don.’” Donovan continued, “He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished. We would see what happens. It happened!”

“David and I are ‘Compadres’ on a creative path rarely travelled,” Donovan wrote. “And we bring TM Meditation to the world.”

