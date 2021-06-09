Dawn Richard Announces North American Tour Dates With Purity Ring

Dawn Richard has announced a North American tour in support of her Merge debut Second Line. She’ll play most of the shows, which span from September to December, with Purity Ring. Find Dawn Richard’s schedule below.

On the day her album got released, April 30, Dawn Richard shared the music video for “Boomerang.” Read Pitchfork’s feature “From Bad Boy to Merge Records, Dawn Richard Reflects on Her One-of-a-Kind Career.”

