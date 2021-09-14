Dawn Richard Shares New “Mornin | Streetlights” Video: Watch

Dawn Richard has shared a new music video for a song from her new album Second Line. The visual for “Mornin | Streetlights” was shot at a park in New Orleans. Watch it below.

“A major theme of Second Line is my desire to show New Orleans in ways that aren’t necessarily seen,” Richard said in a statement. “I grew up going to City Park, right around the corner from my mom’s dance school; all of the school recital pictures feature the park in the background. I think City Park has this traditional beauty but also an alluring, haunting edge to it that makes it local. I wanted to marry the two with this visual, similar to fusing ‘Mornin’ with ‘Streetlights.’”

Read Pitchfork’s feature “From Bad Boy to Merge Records, Dawn Richard Reflects on Her One-of-a-Kind Career.”