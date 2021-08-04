Deafheaven Share Video for New Song “In Blur”: Watch

Deafheaven have shared “In Blur,” a new song from Infinite Granite. It arrives with a gauzy video directed by John Bradburn. Watch it below.

Infinite Granite is out August 20 via Sargent House. It features “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.” The album was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and follows 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, 2015’s New Bermuda, and 2013’s Sunbather. The band recently announced a 2022 tour.

Read Pitchfork’s new interview “How Deafheaven Made Their Least Metal Album Yet.”