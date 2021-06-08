Dean Blunt Releasing New Album Black Metal 2 This Week

Dean Blunt has announced Black Metal 2, the sequel to his 2014 release Black Metal. It arrives this Friday, June 11 (via Rough Trade). Any further information on the release is scarce for the time being. Below, find the tracklist and cover artwork.

Black Metal 2 is the first full-length Dean Blunt release since last year’s career-spanning compilation Roaches 2012-2019. In 2020, the enigmatic artist released the album ZUSHI, which featured appearances by Mica Levi, Panda Bear, A$AP Rocky, and more. Below, listen to Dean and Rocky’s song “STOOZY,” which recently made its way to streaming platforms.

Black Metal 2:

01 Vigil

02 Mugu

03 Dash Snow

04 Sketamine

05 Semtex

06 La Raza

07 Nil by Mouth

08 ZaZa

09 Woosah

10 The Rot