Dean Blunt Shares “Stoozy” Dub Remixes: Listen

Dean Blunt has shared two new dub remixes of “Stoozy,” his recent track with A$AP Rocky. Earlier this week, he released a new video for “urban hymns,” a piece combining some of “Stoozy” with a dub remix of Black Metal 2’s “Mugu.” Listen to both remixes and check out “urban hymns” below.

The pair have worked together a handful of time over the years, with A$AP Rocky appearing on Dean Blunt’s “Chancer” in 2018. Blunt joined A$AP Rocky on Testing the same year, most recently issuing Black Metal 2 in June. A$AP Rocky has said that his next record is titled All Smiles and features a guest appearance from Morrissey, but has yet to share further details for the release.