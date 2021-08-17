Dean Wareham Announces New Album I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., Shares New Song: Listen

Dean Wareham has announced a new album. The singer-songwriter from Luna and Galaxie 500 is releasing I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. on October 15 via Double Feature Records. The first single is called “The Past Is Our Plaything” and it has a video directed by Alexandra Cabral. Watch it below.

“‘The Past Is Our Plaything’ was recorded at a studio on Stinson Beach, just north of San Francisco, in November 2020,” Wareham said in a statement. “The song sorta grew out of observations by Julian Barnes in my favorite book last year—The Man in the Red Coat—about a collection of dandies, drug addicts, artists and writers in belle epoque France and England.”

Dean Wareham’s last solo album, the self-titled Dean Wareham, was released in 2014.