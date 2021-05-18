Death Cab for Cutie Announce September 2021 Tour

Death Cab for Cutie are going on short tour of the American West. The concerts are scheduled for September. One show—at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado—features Perfume Genius. Check out the tour poster below.

When the pandemic began last year, Benjamin Gibbard started playing stay-at-home concerts that he dubbed “Live From Home.” He also penned the song “Life in Quarantine.”

Read Pitchfork’s “36 of America’s Best Independent Music Venues on Surviving and What’s Next.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.