Death Cab for Cutie Release New Live Album: Listen

Death Cab for Cutie have released a new live album called Live at the Showbox. The 17-song album was recorded across three nights at the titular Seattle venue in February 2020, just before the pandemic shuttered concert venues across the world. Live at the Showbox is available for 24 hours via Bandcamp (for the last Bandcamp Friday). A portion of the proceeds from Live at the Showbox will go toward the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). An official release of the record will land later this year. Hear “A Movie Script Ending” below.

“Like so many other artists, we expected to play a lot of shows in 2020,” Death Cab for Cutie said in a statement. “To gear up for the year ahead, we decided to warm up by playing an intimate, three-night stand at a venue that’s near and dear to our hearts—the Showbox in Seattle. Well, 2020 didn’t quite turn out as we had planned—but happily those three magical nights last February did, and we’re glad to say that we had them recorded.”

In 2018, Death Cab for Cutie joined Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Macklemore in an effort to save the Showbox from closing. They penned an open letter, which was signed by a number of artists, including Sleater-Kinney, Run the Jewels, Dave Grohl, Neko Case, the xx, Fleet Foxes, and the War on Drugs. Days after the letter was sent, the Seattle City Council voted to grant the 79-year-old venue temporary protection.

