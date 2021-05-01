Death Grips’ Zach Hill Shares Debut Single from New Band Undo K From Hot: Listen

Undo K From Hot is a new band featuring Death Grips co-founder Zach Hill. Last night, the drummer shared the first offering from the group’s debut album, G.A.S. Get a Star, which arrives May 7 on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms. Below, listen to “750 Dispel” and check out the tracklist for the full album.

Last month, Hill reimagined Danny Elfman’s song “Kick Me” for a Death Grips remix. Death Grips’ most recent album Year of the Snitch was released in 2018.

G.A.S. Get a Star:

01 Ziplock Quilts That Kill From Hot

02 750 Dispel

03 Incomplete Spanks

04 Empty AM

05 Back Pages

06 Missing Information

07 Password Incest

08 Get a Star

09 Crosswalk