Demi Lovato Releases New Song “Dancing With the Devil”: Listen

Demi Lovato has released her new song “Dancing With the Devil.” The second track on her new album Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over is also featured in the YouTube documentary about Lovato (also titled Dancing With the Devil). The YouTube documentary discusses Lovato’s near fatal overdose in 2018 and her recovery.

Lovato’s last studio album Tell Me You Love Me arrived in 2017. In January, she sang a cover of Bill Withers’ immortal hit “Lovely Day” at President Joe Biden’s Celebrating America inauguration event.

