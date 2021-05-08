Devonté Hynes Releases Score for Gia Coppola’s New Film Mainstream: Listen

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) has released his original soundtrack for the Gia Coppola film Mainstream. The film, starring Maya Hawke and Andrew Garfield, debuts in theaters today. “I love everything Dev makes,” Coppola said in a statement. “For Mainstream, I felt he really tapped into the many emotions you weave through when trying to coexist in this new digital world, yet still keeping it classic.” Listen to the score below via Milan Records.

The new score follows Hynes’ previous collaboration with Coppola, Palo Alto. He also recently scored the Luca Guadagnino HBO series We Are Who We Are. Hynes’ last Blood Orange album was 2018’s Negro Swan. He followed it with the mixtape Angel’s Pulse in 2019.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 feature “Devonté Hynes Breaks Down Every Song on His New Album, Negro Swan.”