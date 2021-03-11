Dinosaur Jr. Announce 2021 Tour Dates and Camp Fuzz Retreat

After Dinosaur Jr. release their new album Sweep It Into Space, which is out April 23 via Jagjaguwar, the band will head out on a North American tour in the fall. Their scheduled dates include shows at the end of 2021, some in the beginning of 2022, and their rescheduled Camp Fuzz event in Big Indian, New York. The July event is described as an “all-inclusive mountain retreat” with classes, Q&A sessions, performances, and more. Find the band’s tour dates below.

07-27-30 Big Indian, NY – Camp Fuzz

09-07 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

09-09 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

09-10 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

09-11 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

09-13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

09-14 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

09-16 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

09-20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

09-21 Kansas City, MO – Truman

09-23 Austin, TX – Moody Theater @ ACL Live

09-24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09-25 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

09-27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

09-28 Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird

09-30 Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

10-01 Cleveland, OH – Agora

10-02 Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

11-12 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11-15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11-16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-19 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11-20 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11-26 Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

11-27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

02-03 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy’s and Harriets

02-04 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

02-05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02-07 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Music Hall

02-08 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

02-10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

02-11 Portland, OR – Venue TBA

02-12 Portland, OR – Venue TBA

02-15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

02-16 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02-17 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

02-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

02-22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

02-23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

02-25 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

02-26 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre