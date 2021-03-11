Dinosaur Jr. Announce 2021 Tour Dates and Camp Fuzz Retreat

After Dinosaur Jr. release their new album Sweep It Into Space, which is out April 23 via Jagjaguwar, the band will head out on a North American tour in the fall. Their scheduled dates include shows at the end of 2021, some in the beginning of 2022, and their rescheduled Camp Fuzz event in Big Indian, New York. The July event is described as an “all-inclusive mountain retreat” with classes, Q&A sessions, performances, and more. Find the band’s tour dates below.
Dinosaur Jr.:
07-27-30 Big Indian, NY – Camp Fuzz
09-07 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
09-09 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
09-10 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
09-11 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
09-13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
09-14 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09-16 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
09-20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
09-21 Kansas City, MO – Truman
09-23 Austin, TX – Moody Theater @ ACL Live
09-24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09-25 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
09-27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
09-28 Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird
09-30 Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
10-01 Cleveland, OH – Agora
10-02 Ithaca, NY – State Theatre
11-12 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
11-15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11-16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11-19 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11-20 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11-26 Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
11-27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
02-03 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy’s and Harriets
02-04 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
02-05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02-07 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Music Hall
02-08 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
02-10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
02-11 Portland, OR – Venue TBA
02-12 Portland, OR – Venue TBA
02-15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02-16 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02-17 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
02-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
02-22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
02-23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
02-25 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
02-26 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre