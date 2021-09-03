Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Start of 2021 Tour

Dinosaur Jr. are postponing their September and October tour dates. The band cited “the rise COVID cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment” as reasons for the postponement. Dinosaur Jr. said that the shows will be rescheduled and that they still plan to begin their North American tour in November. Find the announcement below.

Dinosaur Jr. announced their tour back in March, right around when the COVID-19 vaccine began to become available to many American adults. In the months that followed, the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, especially among unvaccinated people. Many musicians have taken steps to mitigate the risk of playing concerts. Phoebe Bridgers, for example, shifted all indoor shows to outdoor venues, and Jason Isbell is requiring his concert attendees to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.