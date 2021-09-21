Disclosure Announce DJ-Kicks Mix, Share New Song: Listen

Disclosure have announced a new DJ-Kicks mix, out October 15 via !K7. The mix features an exclusive edit of Afrofuturist collective ONIPA’s “Fire” and previously unreleased tracks from Harry Wolfman and Arfa x Joe. Check out the full track list below.

In a statement, Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence said:

“Our last album ENERGY, which is just a year old, it’s all club bangers. So that’s what the majority of the mix is going to be: still exploring all these different textures. I like to think the mix resembles a lot of ENERGY, in terms of texture and how it flows. It’s sitting alongside ENERGY as a companion.”

Last month they shared a new song called “In My Arms,” following it with a new track each day for a week.

Check out Pitchfork’s feature “Brothers Gonna Work It Out: Disclosure Break Down Every Song on Their New LP.”

DJ-Kicks: Disclosure

01 Pépe – Recollection

02 Harry Wolfman – LOTF

03 Cleanfield – Conflict With Clayton

04 Disclosure – Deep Sea

05 Simon Hinter – Wanna Make Love

06 &on&on – Don’t Say a Word

07 M-High – Harmony In The Distance

08 Slum Science – Mezmerized

09 Disclosure – Observer Effect

10 East End Dubs – bRave

11 Onipa – Fire (Edit)

12 Arfa x Joe – Recognise