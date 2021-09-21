Disclosure Announce DJ-Kicks Mix, Share New Song: Listen

Disclosure have announced a new DJ-Kicks mix, out October 15 via !K7. The mix features an exclusive edit of Afrofuturist collective ONIPA’s “Fire” and previously unreleased tracks from Harry Wolfman and Arfa x Joe. Check out the full track list below.
In a statement, Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence said:
Last month they shared a new song called “In My Arms,” following it with a new track each day for a week.
Check out Pitchfork’s feature “Brothers Gonna Work It Out: Disclosure Break Down Every Song on Their New LP.”
DJ-Kicks: Disclosure:
01 Pépe – Recollection
02 Harry Wolfman – LOTF
03 Cleanfield – Conflict With Clayton
04 Disclosure – Deep Sea
05 Simon Hinter – Wanna Make Love
06 &on&on – Don’t Say a Word
07 M-High – Harmony In The Distance
08 Slum Science – Mezmerized
09 Disclosure – Observer Effect
10 East End Dubs – bRave
11 Onipa – Fire (Edit)
12 Arfa x Joe – Recognise