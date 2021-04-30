DJ Khaled Releases New Album Khaled Khaled With JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Drake: Listen

DJ Khaled is back with his new album Khaled Khaled. The star-studded, 14-track LP features a massive string of guests, including JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nas, Drake, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, and Puff Daddy. Listen to the full record below, and watch the music video for “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, and more.

The song “I Did It”—which features Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Lil Baby—appears to sample the hook from Eric Clapton’s Derek and the Dominos song “Layla.” Among the songs on Khaled Khaled are two previously released cuts: “POPSTAR” and “GREECE,” DJ Khaled’s 2020 singles with Drake.

Khaled Khaled is the follow-up to DJ Khaled’s 2019 LP Father of Asahd. Two years prior to releasing that, Khaled dropped his 10th album, Grateful.

