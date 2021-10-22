DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and Blackpink’s Lisa Share Video for New Song “SG”: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion makes a guest appearance on DJ Snake’s new single “SG,” which also features Ozuna and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Watch the “SG” music video, directed by frequent Megan Thee Stallion collaborator Colin Tilley, below.

Colin Tilley has directed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Cry Baby” visuals. He is also the director of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”

Since releasing her debut studio album Good News in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion has shared “I’m King,” “Thot Shit,” and “Crazy Family.” She’s also been featured on Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” Bankroll Freddie’s “Pop It,” Lil Baby’s “On Me (Remix),” Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix),” BTS’ new remix of “Butter,” and more.