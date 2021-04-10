DMX Still Alive and On Life Support, Manager Says Amid Death Rumors

DMX died on Friday, April 9 at the age of 50. The below story was published on April 8 at 11:41 p.m. Eastern as rumors swirled that the rapper, who was alive at the time of publication, had died.

Rumors of DMX’s death trended on social media tonight (April 8). The rapper’s manager Steve Rifkind shared a statement on Instagram saying that the rapper is still alive and on life support. “Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors,” he said. “DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.”

On April 3, TMZ reported that the 50-year-old rapper had been hospitalized and was in critical condition, following a heart attack that was preceded by an apparent drug overdose. DMX’s manager Nakia Walker told The New York Times on April 4 that DMX was in a “vegetative state.” TMZ reported today that a new round of neurological testing had not indicated any improvement in DMX’s condition. Rifkind says the family is expected to make a statement tomorrow (April 9).

This article was originally published on Thursday, April 8 at 11:41 p.m. Eastern. It was last updated on April 9 at 12:59 p.m. Eastern.