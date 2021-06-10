Doja Cat Announces New Album Planet Her Ft. the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA, More

Doja Cat has announced her highly-anticipated new album. Planet Her arrives June 25. The LP features a string of notable guests including the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and J.I.D. The 14-track record also includes “Kiss Me More,” Doja’s previously released single with SZA. Doja Cat shared the album art and tracklist for Planet Her on Instagram. Check out her post below.

Earlier this year, Doja hopped on Ariane Grande’s “34+35” remix alongside Megan Thee Stallion. She also linked up with Saweetie for “Best Friend”

Last summer, Doja Cat released a collaboration with City Girls called “Pussy Talk.” Earlier that year, she remixed the Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes.” Her last full-length project, Hot Pink, arrived in 2019.

Read “The Mystery of Doja Cat’s Unimpeachable TikTok Reign” on the Pitch.