Doja Cat Enlists Eve for New Song “Tonight”: Listen

Doja Cat has teamed up with Eve for a new song called “Tonight.” The single is one of five bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of Planet Her, which landed today (June 27). In addition to Eve, Doja also enlisted Gunna for the deluxe LP (the Atlanta rapper appears on “Why Why”). Listen to “Tonight” below.

Doja Cat issued Planet Her just last week. The 14-track LP includes guest spots from SZA, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, and J.I.D. Earlier this month, Eve went hit-for-with Trina in a VERZUZ battle.

