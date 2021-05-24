Drake Honored as Artist of the Decade at Billboard Music Awards 2021: Watch

Drake was honored with the Artist of the Decade accolade at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night (May 23). After his friends and family presented the award, Drake walked on stage with his son Adonis. He gave a speech where he talked about how his lack of confidence in his music—how he always wondered how he can make music better—pushed him to keep making stuff. Watch his acceptance speech below.

In addition to his Artist of the Decade trophy, Drake is up for a number of awards at tonight’s BMAs. He’s nominated for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song (“Life Is Good”), and Top Rap Artist. He won the trophy for Top Streaming Songs Artist earlier today.

Drake’s long-teased studio album Certified Lover Boy has yet to materialize, but he’s kept plenty busy since announcing the project last fall. In March, he dropped the Scary Hours 2 EP, the sequel to 2018’s Scary Hours EP. The newer project features appearance from Rick Ross and Lil Baby. Last week, Drake joined Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for a new track called “Seeing Green,” which was released on Minaj’s streaming debut of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

