Drake Releasing New Scary Hours EP Tonight

Drake has announced his second Scary Hours EP. The project will be released on March 5, which is tonight at midnight Eastern. Find the announcement below. Update: Listen here.

Back in January 2018, Drake released his first Scary Hours EP, which featured “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” Only the A-side ended up on Drake’s subsequent full-length Scorpion.

Drake is readying his official Scorpion follow-up, Certified Lover Boy. The record was initially set for a January 2021 release but has yet to see the light of day.

Since sharing Scorpion in June 2018, Drake has released the Care Package compilation and Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He’s also recently featured on tracks by Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Headie One, and more.

