Drake Shares 3 New Songs on Scary Hours 2 EP: Listen

Drake has dropped the Scary Hours 2 EP as promised. It’s three songs and includes guest spots from Rick Ross and Lil Baby. Listen to the new songs “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” below. “What’s Next” also got a new music video directed by Theo Skudra. Watch that below.

Tonight, Drake also relaunched OVO Sound Radio—formerly an Apple Music Radio show that’s now on SiriusXM—on a new 24-hour Sirius channel SOUND 42.

A new album from Drake called Certified Lover Boy is expected for release sometime this year. Tonight on OVO Sound, he offered an update without giving a specific release date. “CLB is currently being chef’d in every way possible,” he said, noting that he’s been working with his regular collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib. “I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon.” The record was initially set for January 2021, but it was postponed after Drake sustained a knee injury.

The new EP follows the first Scary Hours EP in 2018, which featured “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The A-side was later released on Drake’s album Scorpion.

Last year, he released the Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. The full-length featured guest appearances by Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug, and more. It includes “Pain 1993,” “Toosie Slide,” “Desires” “When to Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle,” and “War.”

