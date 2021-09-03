Drake Shares Ridiculous New Video for “Way 2 Sexy”: Watch

Drake has released his first Certified Lover Boy music video, and it’s a lot to take in. Frequent collaborator Dave Meyers directed the visual for “Way 2 Sexy,” which finds Drake as a bunch of different “sexy” characters, like a workout video instructor, a cartoon, an older guy at the beach, a romance novel protagonist, an action hero, and a cologne spokesman. There’s a scene, too, where Drake, former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard, and featured artists Future and Young Thug dance together in all-white outfits. Find the extravagant “Way 2 Sexy” video below.

Dave Meyers previously directed Drake’s similarly theatrical music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Read “5 Takeaways From Drake’s Certified Lover Boy” on the Pitch.



