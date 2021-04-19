Drakeo the Ruler and Ralfy the Plug Share New Project A Cold Day in Hell: Listen

Drakeo the Ruler and Ralfy the Plug have shared a new project called A Cold Day in Hell. The new full-length is dedicated to the late Ketchy the Great, the Stinc Team rapper who died earlier this year. He appears on two songs across the project, and it closes with the previously released tribute song “Long Live the Greatest.” Today is Ketchy’s birthday. Listen to the new project below via FADER.

“Long live Jameon Davis (Ketchy the Great),” Drakeo told FADER. “This is his birthday and we wanted to drop it today to keep his name alive—long live the greatest. Everybody had been waiting for this tape and it’s important for me because everybody needs to hear my brother’s talent.”

Drakeo released the new project The Truth Hurts earlier this year; it featured the Drake collaboration “Talk to Me.” Drakeo and Saweetie recently teamed up for a new song called “Risky.”

Read “How Drakeo the Ruler Recorded an Amazing-Sounding Album From Jail” on the Pitch.