Drakeo the Ruler Arrested in L.A., Police Cite Gun Possession

Drakeo the Ruler was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Pitchfork. An Instagram Live video Drakeo broadcast during the arrest showed the rapper being detained when his Uber driver was pulled over. The LAPD’s arrest record notes a charge of “excon with a gun.” He’s now out on bail.

The rapper was released from prison in November 2020. He was in for charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office noted that Drakeo’s five years of probation required that he refrain from associating with known gang members, submit to search and seizure, obey the law, and not possess weapons or firearms.

Since his release from prison, he’s released multiple mixtapes including We Know the Truth, The Truth Hurts, and Ain’t That the Truth. He’s also released high profile collaborations with artists like Drake and Saweetie.

When asked for more information, Drakeo’s representative offered Pitchfork no comment. Pitchfork has reached out to Drakeo’s attorney.