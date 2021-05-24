Dry Cleaning Announce Tour | Pitchfork

London outfit Dry Cleaning have announced a world tour in support of their studio debut New Long Leg. The band will make several stops throughout the US, including dates in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and New York. They’ll also tour throughout Europe and the UK. Find the full dates for their trek below. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 28) at 10 a.m. Eastern.
New Long Leg arrived last month via 4AD. Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Dry Cleaning’s Everyday Surrealism.”
Dry Cleaning:
11-10 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram
11-11 San Francisco, CA – Chapel
11-13 Portland, OR – Vitalidad
11-14 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
11-17 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
11-20 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
01-19 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie @
01-20 Lyron, France – Le Périscope @
01-21 Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia @
01-22 Bologna, Italy – Covo Club @
01-24 Vienna, Austria – Chelsea @
01-25 Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum @
01-26 Berlin, Germany – Zukunft am Ostkreuz @
01-28 Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen @
01-29 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow @
01-31 Nijmegen, The Netherlands – Doornroosje @
02-01 Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie, Botanique @
02-02 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Paradiso Noord @
02-04 Rotterdam, The Netherlands – Rotown @
02-05 Lille, France – Le Grand Mix @
02-14 Liverpool, England – Arts Club Theatre %
02-15 Dublin, Ireland – The Button Factory
02-16 Belfast, Ireland – Empire Music Hall %
02-18 Edinburgh, Scotland – Summerhall %
02-19 Glasgow, Scotland – Queen Margaret Union %
02-20 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club %
02-22 Birmingham, England – The Mill %
02-23 Bristol, England – SWX %
02-25 Manchester, England – Academy 2 %
02-26 Sheffield, England – Leadmill %
02-27 Nottingham, England – Rescue Rooms %
03-01 Portsmouth, England – Wedgewood Rooms %
03-02 Brighton, England – Concorde 2 %
03-03 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town %
@ with Maria Somerville
% with PVA