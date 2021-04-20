Dua Lipa Covers Arlo Parks’ “Eugene”: Listen

Dua Lipa has shared a new cover of Arlo Parks’ song “Eugene,” an early single from the latter artist’s debut LP Collapsed in Sunbeams. Dua Lipa debuted the cover during her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. Check it out below.

Dua Lipa is fresh off a Best Pop Vocal Album win at the 2021 Grammys for her sophomore LP Future Nostalgia. Parks recently covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” with Phoebe Bridgers in a London church for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions.

