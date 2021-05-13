Dua Lipa Performs Future Nostalgia Medley at BRIT Awards 2021: Watch

Dua Lipa performed at the 2021 Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena tonight, bringing with her a series of Future Nostalgia tracks. The set began in a tube station before transitioning onto the stage. The pop star ran through her songs “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate,” “Pretty Please,” and “Love Again” with a group of dancers. Watch the performance below.

Following her performance, Dua Lipa won the BRIT Award for Female Solo Artist, as well as Mastercard Album of the Year. Future Nostalgia netted Dua Lipa the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier this year. The album was followed by the remix compilation Club Future Nostalgia, released last fall.