Dua Lipa Shares New Song “Can They Hear Us”: Listen

Dua Lipa has released a new single titled “Can They Hear Us,” which appears on the soundtrack to the new drama Gully. It’s the debut feature film from director Nabil Elderkin, who previously worked with Dua Lipa on the video for “Don’t Start Now.” Check out “Can They Hear Us” below.

The soundtrack, which you can find in full below, also features songs by 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy, and more. Travis Scott, who isn’t on the soundtrack, appears in the movie.

Earlier this year, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and she performed “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” at the ceremony. Following the Club Future Nostalgia remix with the Blessed Madonna, Dua Lipa released three more new singles on a deluxe Moonlight Edition: “We’re Good,” “Not My Problem,” and “If It Ain’t Me.” She also joined Kylie Minogue on “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” late last year before covering Arlo Parks’ “Eugene” for BBC Radio 1 in April.

